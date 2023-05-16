9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,761 shares during the quarter. 9 Meters Biopharma accounts for approximately 0.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 0.34% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NMTR shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 145,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.