89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down to $17.87

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $17.00. 89bio shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 250,812 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
89bio Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
