8,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Energy by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

