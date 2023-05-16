7,332 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

