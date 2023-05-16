55,716 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Royce Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,789,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 765.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 502,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 444,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

