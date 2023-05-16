5,550 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $3,319,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,194. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

