54,255 Shares in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Acquired by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SomaLogic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 151,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,860. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.90.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

