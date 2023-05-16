4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.23. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 51,817 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

