47,544 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $229.48 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

