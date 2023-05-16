30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

