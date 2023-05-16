30,118 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 31,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,841. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
