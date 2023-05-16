257,643 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 257,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,869,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 5.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

