250 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $367.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.