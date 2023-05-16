17,358 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 2,341.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,707,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,452,000 after acquiring an additional 149,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in UGI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 339,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,475. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

