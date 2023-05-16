1,466 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.45. 1,105,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,301. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

