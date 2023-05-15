Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

