Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %
Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
