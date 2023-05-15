Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.01. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 177,176 shares trading hands.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $661.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.