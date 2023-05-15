Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.01. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 177,176 shares trading hands.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $661.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

