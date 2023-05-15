Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Raised to $26.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XMTR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Xometry has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.