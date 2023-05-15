WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WW International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

