Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 339 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $15,261.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. 9,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $285.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

WLFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

