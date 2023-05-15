William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 359,845 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 359,845 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $282,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

