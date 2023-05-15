William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 31,401 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,401 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $143,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,403. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.