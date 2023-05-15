William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469,757 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Copart worth $160,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,454 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 509,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,745. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $81.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

