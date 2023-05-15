William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 140,457 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,457 shares during the quarter. Penumbra accounts for approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Penumbra worth $264,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,460. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.06 and its 200-day moving average is $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

