William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $199.54 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Zoetis worth $199,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 307,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

