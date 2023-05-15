William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of NICE worth $186,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.18. 209,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average is $203.81. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

