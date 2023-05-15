William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.08% of Denbury worth $133,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Denbury’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

