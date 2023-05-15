William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,420 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.76% of CoStar Group worth $240,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $75.70. 162,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

