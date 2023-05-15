William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $148,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.13. 920,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.02. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.90 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.11.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

