William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,970 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $221,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 137,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 356,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $162,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after buying an additional 261,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $502.08. 371,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,564. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.