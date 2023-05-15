Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,741,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $146,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after purchasing an additional 453,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WPM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.60. 317,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.