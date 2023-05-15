Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.30. 1,115,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,550,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.