Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.22.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.