Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.22.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 2,124,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,102,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66,488 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Wendy’s by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wendy’s by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

