Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $840.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $813.50.

Shares of TDG opened at $795.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $744.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.09. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $816.94.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,163 shares of company stock valued at $34,546,064. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

