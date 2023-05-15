Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 237 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $64.62. 133,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

