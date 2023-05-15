Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,040. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

