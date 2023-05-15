Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.26. 422,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

