Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $677,000 Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $9.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,743. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

