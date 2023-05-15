Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 7.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 192,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

