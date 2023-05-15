Wealth Management Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,408,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,362 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.