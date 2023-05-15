Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 170.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,065 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.63.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

