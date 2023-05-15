Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LLY traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $432.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,408. The company has a market capitalization of $410.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $445.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

