Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Visa by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.49. 1,067,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,193. The company has a market capitalization of $433.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.22.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

