Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 82,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,046,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 47,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

