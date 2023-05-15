Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.04. 2,236,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $410.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

