Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $80.80 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00011092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $80.80 million and $1.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,793.79 or 0.99980217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.99351441 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $1,828,431.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.