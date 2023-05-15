Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
VOD opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
