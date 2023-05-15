Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.

VOD opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

