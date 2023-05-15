VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 190,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.