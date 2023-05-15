Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. 61,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vivid Seats news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $186,761 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,813 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 690,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,190,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 210,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.